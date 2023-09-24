Manitoba Sikh youth pull together as Canada-India relations sour

Some Manitoba Sikh youth are feeling frustrated and concerned as tensions between Canada and India run high.

In Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Indian government may have been involved in the killing of a Sikh Canadian, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, on Canadian soil last June. Days later, India suspended visa services for Canadian citizens, deepening conflict between the nations.

"It came as kind of a shock," said 23-year-old Jatinder Singh, referring to Trudeau's allegation.

"It is kind of concerning that it does pose a security threat…if other governments can intervene with Canadian citizens, its kind of unsettling in a sense," he said.

On Saturday, Singh was one of about 35 other Sikh youth who attended a vichaar — an open conversation where individuals can share views.

He said it's an important opportunity for Sikh youth to reflect on how they can move forward and cope as a community.

With elections coming up in India, the timing of this week's news could be considered "convenient," Singh added.

"There is a common consensus that there always is some sort of political angle to everything that happens around us right now," he said.

Nijjar, who had been wanted by India for years, was active with a group supporting the push for an independent Sikh homeland in northern India called Khalistan — an issue that has divided Hindu nationalists and Sikh separatists for decades. He was killed outside a temple in Surrey, B.C.

Partap Singh, 24, said Sikhs feel frustrated to hear about India's possible involvement in his death and some are afraid they might be targeted.



"People are afraid it could happen to their loved ones, so that feeds into that frustration and fear that people might be feeling," he said.

"The community just wants to feel like they're safe in their house, at their place of worship and they can be themselves. The sense of safety is what people crave the most out of this situation," he said after the vichaar.

Jatinder Singh, 23, attended the vichaar Saturday with about 35 other youth. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Vichaars are held regularly by the Sikh youth organization Misl Winnipeg. Saturday's meeting was at the Sikh Society of Manitoba Gurdwara on Mollard Road in Winnipeg.

"It's just a platform for these, kind of, young individuals … to come out and not only ask questions and learn about their religion, but also share their opinion," said Rajbir Singh, president of Misl Winnipeg.

"It's meant to be a healthy discussion," he told CBC's Weekend Morning Show on Saturday.

Singh said Sikh youth have split opinions on the ongoing tensions and the Sikh separatist movement, with some feeling captivated by the movement and others viewing it as a thing of the past.

"Our history has been rife with these kind of stories," he said.

"There's always been wars, there's always been battles, but we've never really had anything that we could see visually. So some young men, being able to see these kind of visuals kind of motivates them."

On the other hand, the subject can be taboo for older Sikhs, Singh said, since many recall nothing but bloodshed during the violent peak of the separatist debate in the 1980s.

"All they think of is bloodshed, all they think of as murder, all they think of is losing a family member or, you know, being close to death," said Singh.

But no matter what happens next, Singh said Sikhs are prepared to withstand it.

"It's nothing to fear because Sikhs as a whole have been through a million worse things than this."