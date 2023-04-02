MLAs, premier mark 5th annual Sikh Heritage Month at Manitoba Legislature

The provincial government officially recognized Sikh Heritage Month for a fifth straight year on Saturday at the Manitoba Legislature.

Subhdeep Sidhu, the director of government relations with Sikh Heritage Manitoba, stressed the importance of celebrating the contributions of the Sikh community.

"It's very important to have this month to recognize the significance of our community contributions and the stories of our community for future generations, to look at past interactions and really celebrate what the Sikh community has provided to Manitoba," Sidhu said.

April is of particular importance to Sikhs. Vaishiki is one of the most prominent events in the Sikh faith, and is commonly celebrated in the middle of the month. Vaishiki commemorates the founding of the Sikh faith in 1699 and the formation of the Khalsa.

Vaishiki also signals the start of the Punjabi New Year.

Members of the Sikh community pray during at the Manitoba Legislature as part of the launch of the province launching its 5th annual Sikh Heritage Month on Saturday. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Like Sidhu, fellow Sikh Parminder Singh Gill says his community are pioneers within Canada.

"We built this nation and that deserves its time. It deserves its opportunity to be celebrated," Gill said.

He's grateful for the efforts of all parties in their unanimous support of the NDP-introduced Bill 228 — The Sikh Heritage Month Act. That bill received royal assent in June 2019.

Manitoba Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage Obby Khan stresses the importance of diversity in the province, including the Sikh community. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

NDP Leader Wab Kinew was at the legislature Saturday, along with MLAs from both the NDP and Progressive Conservatives.

"I encourage Manitobans from all walks of life to take in some of the activities from Sikh Heritage Month, to learn about the long history of the Sikh faith community here in Manitoba, to learn about the accomplishments, to learn about the contributions," Kinew said.

"This is an integral community that has made our province great over the years."

Premier Heather Stefanson, as well as Minister of Sport, Culture and Heritage Obby Khan, were also at the legislature.

Khan, a Punjabi man himself, spoke about the importance of diversity in the province.

"As Manitobans, we are shaped and united by our diversity. Diversity is our strength. We are of various races, ethnicities, religions. We speak many languages, represent many cultures and practice many customs. And perhaps more importantly, we know that when we take the time to understand others peoples perspectives and values, we are more likely to find similarities rather than differences and strength," Khan said.

For more than 60 years, Khan said the Sikh community has provided steadfast leadership and a strong voice among the wider South Asian diaspora in Manitoba.

To mark Sikh Heritage Month, the community started the Winnipeg Sikh Sangat Food Drive. The goal is to fill a five-tonne truck by the end of April with food to donate to Winnipeg Harvest.