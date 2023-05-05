Two people in hospital after shooting in Flin Flon: Manitoba RCMP

Two people are in hospital after a Thursday night shooting in Flin Flon that Mounties believe was deliberate.

A wounded 23-year-old woman from Flin Flon, about 630 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg, was found by officers responding to a report of a shooting on Ross Street that was made shortly before 10 p.m., according to a news release issued on Friday.

She had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital where she remains.

A 28-year-old man with severe injuries that aren't life threatening is also in hospital, the Mounties said.

An investigation is underway. The RCMP said they don't think the incident was random.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Flin Flon RCMP at 204-687-1422, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or send a secure tip online .

