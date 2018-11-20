Accused in highway shooting death was hit 8 years ago by shots from an air rifle

Eight years before Hailey Dugay was killed on a gravel road in Manitoba's Interlake, the man accused of pulling the trigger was himself shot with an air rifle on a nearby highway.

Dugay, 20, died after the vehicle she was seated in was hit by gunfire on Kuz Road, just west of Gimli, on Saturday night. Police have said multiple shots were fired toward vehicles.

Jesse Paluk, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder, and several weapons charges, including firing a gun at a motor vehicle with intent to wound. None of the charges has been proven in court.

In March 2010, when Paluk was 14, he and a friend were walking to school at Teulon Collegiate, along Highway 17, when they were hit by shots from a passing vehicle, fired by an air rifle.

Inside the vehicle were three boys, aged 15 to 16, who also attended the school.

"One pellet hit my son under the eye and the neck and then on this forearms when he blocked his face," Paluk's father Doug told CBC after the shooting.

"His friend was hit in the back — and the same with my son, on the back of the legs when he turned to run."

Teulon is 34 km south of Gimli.

Doug Paluk said at the time there was another incident two days later, when three boys cornered his son in a public library.

The Interlake School Division said at the time the students responsible were disciplined, and talks would continue to find ways to make Paluk and the other teens feel safe. School officials did not release details of actions taken at the time, citing privacy concerns.

