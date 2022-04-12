Manitoba kicks budget shoe tradition aside for symbolic shoeboxes for Ukraine

The Progressive Conservative government once again broke with the tradition of buying a new pair of shoes for budget day.

This year, finance minister Cameron Friesen used the occasion to demonstrate the government's commitment to resettling as many Ukrainians as possible who are fleeing war.

It packed shoeboxes full of toiletries and other personal items to give to arriving Ukrainians, Friesen said.

"We will take as many Ukrainians seeking safe refuge as possible," he said at the Winnipeg headquarters of the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada on Monday.

"I know that there are some who are saying, 'We should do more.' I want to make clear that Budget 2022 has fully contemplated the arrival of Ukrainians in Manitoba. Whatever that number is on our books that we must expend to see to the arrival and the settlement and the support of Ukrainians, we will invest that money," Friesen said.

Friesen made the pledge the day before his government's provincial budget will be released. He said the budget would have additional supports for immigration and settlement services.

Twist on a budget tradition

In past years, the Tory government has purchased footwear for other people, ranging from a newcomer to a construction worker. The tradition across Canada is for the finance minister to buy new shoes for themselves.

Joan Lewandowski, president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress' provincial council in Manitoba, said the shoebox gesture is meaningful.

"While the shoeboxes of hygiene products being presented today are largely symbolic in nature, they demonstrate that Ukraine does not stand alone," she said.

"They confirm that decency and human kindness have no borders, that Manitoba and its people openly welcomes these newcomers and that light and goodness will ultimately prevail over evil and darkness."

Shoeboxes with toiletries and other personal items are being set aside for displaced Ukrainians fleeing their war-torn country. (Pool Camera/City TV)

Friesen said the government would spare no expense in settling Ukrainians. He said the government is running through several estimates on the number of people settling in Manitoba, but he didn't provide those figures.

He noted that one in seven Manitobans come from Ukrainain descent. "We think a lot of people will be looking at Manitoba and saying, 'I'd like to be there.'"

Friesen said the government is making financial arrangements to support their arrival, as well as support in the areas of housing, health care, mental health, education, child care, social assistance, language services and employment assistance.

Manitoba has already pledged $800,000 in humanitarian aid.

Friesen called the speed at which the government's task force is moving to prepare Manitoba "breathtaking."

At this point, Canada has taken in 14,000 Ukrainians refugees through the federal government's emergency visa program, but thus far they've all settled in larger centres than Manitoba.

The United Nations estimates that 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled their homes for neighbouring countries, with millions more displaced persons still inside the country itself.