Sexually transmitted infections are increasing in Manitoba: report

Cases of several sexually transmitted infections are rising in Manitoba, a new provincial report says.

They include chlamydia, gonorrhea and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), according to a surveillance report on sexually transmitted and blood-borne illnesses published Friday.

The period between April and June of this year saw the highest number of cases for each of those types of infections since before the same time last year.

The second quarter of this year saw 1,800 chlamydia infections, 761 gonorrhea infections and 63 HIV infections in Manitoba, the report said.

Cases of hepatitis B, hepatitis C and non-infectious syphilis are also currently trending upward.

Infections of congenital syphilis and infectious syphilis haven't increased since the start of this year, but are still higher than this time last year, the report says.

Overall, the number of sexually transmitted infections decreased in Manitoba during the pandemic. The drop in cases between 2019 and 2021 was clearest during the time when access to care was reduced by COVID-19 restrictions, the report says.

While the number of cases diagnosed in 2020 might be lower than the true number of cases that year, the continued decrease in 2021 could be linked to restricted socialization during the pandemic, which resulted in reduced transmission, the report says.

The sole exception was HIV, which has seen a steady increase in cases in Manitoba since 2017, when cases among women and girls accounted for less than one-third of infections. In 2021, they made up almost half the province's cases, the report says.

The most commonly reported sexually transmitted infections in Manitoba are chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. Manitoba also has one of Canada's highest rates of congenital syphilis, the report says.

Continued rise expected: province

In a news release, the province says higher rates of sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections are being reported across Canada and in many other regions.

As regular activities resume after years of pandemic restrictions, including getting treatment and testing for infections, those rates are expected to continue to increase, the release says.

The province says sexually transmitted infections affect disadvantaged people in Manitoba disproportionately, and public health teams are supporting and leading outreach efforts across the province.

It says people often don't experience symptoms of the infections, and without treatment they can have serious, lasting effects and be passed to others.

The province also says it supports an Indigenous-led model of sexual health care through Ka Ni Kanichihk's Mino Pimatisiwin Sexual Wellness Lodge, which works with Indigenous people in Winnipeg to reduce barriers and normalize testing and treatment for infections. More information about that is available on the lodge's website .

Manitoba provides medication coverage for some infections, including free antibiotics for gonorrhea, chlamydia and syphilis.

For HIV, the province also provides enhanced access to antiretroviral drug treatment to people facing financial barriers, expanded coverage for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) medications and antiretroviral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) through pharmacare and employment and income assistance coverage, the release says.