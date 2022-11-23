Manitoba sex offender released, expected to live in Winnipeg: police

A man considered to be a high risk to sexually reoffend against women and girls has been released from prison and is expected to live in Winnipeg, police say.

Winston George Thomas, 45, is a convicted sex offender who was released from Headingley Correctional Centre on Wednesday, after he served seven months for failing to follow a probation order.

Thomas has a history of sexual and violent offences as well as numerous probation breaches, said a news release from police.

Despite past participation in treatment programming, Thomas is considered a high risk to reoffend in a sexual and/or sexually violent manner, the release said. Women and girls of all ages are at risk.

Thomas is expected to live in Winnipeg, police said. He will be subject to supervised probation until June 2024, which prohibits alcohol consumption, imposes a daily curfew, and requires he attend any treatments or programming as directed.

He is also subject to a lifetime order barring the possession of any weapons.

Anyone with information about Thomas can call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 431-489-8056, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-2222, their local police detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

