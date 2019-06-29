Severe thunderstorm warnings issued in southwest Manitoba, Hydro scrambling to deal with outages

Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings have been issued for much of southwestern Manitoba as unstable weather continues to make its way across the province on Saturday.

Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a cluster of extreme storms in several municipalities which are under severe thunderstorm warnings, including Gilbert Plains, Rossburn, Grandview and Riding Mountain National Park.

Environment Canada first issued weather watches at 1:36 p.m. for more than two dozen areas around Brandon, Neepawa, Carberry and Souris.

Environment Canada meteorologists said conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that are capable of producing very large hail, strong winds, torrential rain and intense lightning.

It also warned that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Ousting outages

The afternoon forecast could complicate what has already been a busy day for Manitoba Hydro crews, which have been dealing with scores of outages across the southern part of the province, affecting more than 4,500 customers at peak time.

Manitoba Hydro map shows the location of outages reported by the utility as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday. (Manitoba Hydro)

A spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro said a customer in Winnipeg's North End first reported an outage at about 7:30 a.m.

"We will deal with an outage where the most people are out and try to restore as many people as possible, as quickly as possible," Bruce Owen said.

At midday Saturday, the utility tweeted it was dealing with a number of weather-related outages. Within a couple of hours, the number of affected customers had jumped, with a major outage reported in the Portage la Prairie area.

Winnipeg neighbourhoods most affected by outages include Wolseley and North Kildonan.

We have crews responding to a number of weather-related outages in southern Manitoba and Winnipeg. If you're without power please report it so we know your location.

Manitoba Hydro blamed the outages on high winds.

"It's knocking trees into power lines and in some instances ... it's knocking down power lines."

Owen said residents should treat all downed electrical lines as if they are active — and call 911 to report them.

The utlity has extra hands on deck to deal with power issues that are expected to continue into the night, Owen said.

The spokesperson suggested customers report new outages online to save themselves the frustration of waiting on overwhelmed phone lines.

Given the unruly weather, Owen said he was unable to estimate when power would be returned to affected areas.

"Just please be patient."

Severe thunderstorm warnings:

Minnedosa - Riding Mountain National Park

Dauphin - Russell - Roblin - Winnipegosis

Severe thunderstorm watches: