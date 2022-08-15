Storms could bring strong winds, large hail, torrential rain to southwestern Manitoba

A large line of severe thunderstorms could bring strong gusts of wind and large hail to parts of southwestern Manitoba Monday morning.

Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings and watches for much of the region, including areas around Riding Mountain National Park, Russell, Virden and Brandon.

Severe thunderstorms have also been issued in areas along the Canada-U.S. border, including Turtle Mountain Provincial Park and Pilot Mound.

The line of storms, which is moving around 40 km/h, could produce nickel-sized hail and torrential rain.

Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada said on its website.

More from CBC Manitoba: