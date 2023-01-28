Content
Manitoba senior safely located after silver alert issued

Winnipeg police say a 75-year-old man has been safely located late Saturday afternoon.

Man was last seen Friday night and found Saturday

A Winnipeg Police Service marked vehicle is pictured in a closeup.
A Winnipeg senior found safe after sightings in rural Manitoba. (Randall Mackenzie/CBC)

A Winnipeg senior has been safely found after police issued a silver alert.

He was last seen Friday night in St. Vital and was located Saturday afternoon, after two sightings in rural Manitoba. 

A silver alert — issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing — was sent out early Saturday morning.

CBC has removed the name and the photo of the senior to protect his identity.

