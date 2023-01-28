Manitoba senior safely located after silver alert issued
Winnipeg police say a 75-year-old man has been safely located late Saturday afternoon.
Man was last seen Friday night and found Saturday
A Winnipeg senior has been safely found after police issued a silver alert.
He was last seen Friday night in St. Vital and was located Saturday afternoon, after two sightings in rural Manitoba.
A silver alert — issued when a vulnerable adult is reported missing — was sent out early Saturday morning.
CBC has removed the name and the photo of the senior to protect his identity.
More from CBC Manitoba: