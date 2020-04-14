Skip to Main Content
Manitoba senior missing after leaving Stonewall hospital Monday night, RCMP say
Manitoba·New

Manitoba senior missing after leaving Stonewall hospital Monday night, RCMP say

RCMP are asking for help in their search for an elderly patient who left the Stonewall Hospital on foot.   

William Swandon, 70, left the hospital on foot and is not dressed for the cold

CBC News ·
William (Billy) Swanton was last seen leaving the Stonewall Hospital on foot Monday evening and is not dressed for the cold, according to Manitoba RCMP. (Stonewall RCMP)

RCMP are asking for help in their search for an elderly patient who left the hospital in Stonewall, Man., on foot. 
 
William (Billy) Swanton, 70, was last seen leaving the Stonewall Hospital at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Manitoba RCMP said in a Facebook post on Monday night.

He was heading westbound on Third Avenue South and is not dressed for the cold weather, RCMP said.

RCMP ask anyone who sees him or with information contact Stonewall RCMP at (204) 467-5015. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News