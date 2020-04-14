Manitoba senior missing after leaving Stonewall hospital Monday night, RCMP say

RCMP are asking for help in their search for an elderly patient who left the hospital in Stonewall, Man., on foot.



William (Billy) Swanton, 70, was last seen leaving the Stonewall Hospital at around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Manitoba RCMP said in a Facebook post on Monday night.

He was heading westbound on Third Avenue South and is not dressed for the cold weather, RCMP said.

RCMP ask anyone who sees him or with information contact Stonewall RCMP at (204) 467-5015.