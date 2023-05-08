Manitoba sending fightfighters, aircraft to help Alberta fight wildfires

Manitoba is getting ready to send firefighters and equipment to help Alberta fight wildfires that have threatened communities across the western province.

The province is sending two water bombers, one bird dog aircraft, one air attack officer and additional air attack support staff, for a total of three aircraft and nine people, a provincial spokesperson said.

The crew to set to leave soon and will be based out of Lac La Biche, Alta.

Alberta is under a provincial state of emergency as more than 100 wildfires burn across the province, prompting evacuations that have forced close to 30,000 people out of their homes.

There were 27 wildfires burning out of control early Monday afternoon, according to Alberta's wildfire status dashboard.