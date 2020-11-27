Will shovel for grades

Forget the gymnasium — driveways, sidewalks and parking lots are becoming popular alternatives for phys-ed students keen to both workout and volunteer to shovel snow in their communities this season.

With Manitoba public health officials promoting outdoor learning as much as possible to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 amidst the pandemic, teachers are finding creative ways to keep students active outside no matter the season.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to: webnews@freepress.mb.ca.