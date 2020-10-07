Manitoba's top doctor, deputy education minister to give COVID-19 update for schools at 2 p.m.

Manitoba education and public health officials will give an update on COVID-19 and schools Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, and Dana Rudy, deputy minister for education, will hold an online video news conference at 2 p.m.

CBC News will live stream the briefing on our website.

Last week, the province started reporting cases linked to schools on its online dashboard.

From the start of classes on Sept. 7 until the latest update on Monday, a total of 56 cases linked to 38 schools have been listed on the site, involving 47 students and nine staff members.

The school with the most cases is Mitchell Elementary School in Mitchell, Man., which had five cases as of Monday.

A case in a school doesn't mean that the infection was acquired or transmitted in the school, the province says.