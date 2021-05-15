All schools in Garden Valley, Red River Valley divisions move to remote learning on Tuesday

Students in two southern Manitoba school divisions will move to remote learning starting Tuesday as COVID-19 caseloads continue to rise across the province, officials say.

The shift will affect all 14 schools in the Winkler-area Garden Valley School Division and all 13 in the Red River Valley School Division, Education Minister Cliff Cullen said on a call with reporters Saturday.

Students in those divisions will join pupils in Winnipeg and Brandon — who already moved to remote learning on Wednesday — in learning from home until May 30.

The move means 373 of the province's 820 schools have now shifted to remote learning, said Cullen, who was joined on Saturday's call by Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's deputy chief public health officer.

The two divisions had a combined student population of more than 6,800 in the 2019-20 school year, according to the province.

With more than half of Manitoba adults now vaccinated with at least one dose against COVID-19 and everyone 12 and up eligible to book appointments, Cullen said he's optimistic that students will return to classrooms to finish the year.

He urged Manitobans to follow the province's most recent set of pandemic rules, which were tightened again last week.

"This is an important and critical time in our pandemic response," he said, a day after public health officials unveiled modelling that showed COVID-19 daily case counts and intensive care admissions are exceeding Manitoba's most extreme projected scenarios for the third wave.

While Saturday's remote learning update was announced at an unusual weekend news conference, Atwal said decisions like sending students from two divisions home "aren't knee-jerk reactions."

Moving students out of the classroom is "a measure of last resorts," he said, and a continued increase in cases forced the decision.

The move affects schools such as Winkler's Garden Valley Collegiate, which alone has a student population of around 800.

The Red River Valley division includes schools in communities south of Winnipeg such as Sanford, Starbuck and Morris.