U of W cancels classes ahead of provincial announcement on schools and COVID-19

The University of Winnipeg has suspended all in-person classes and labs for the rest of the winter term, president Annette Trimbee announced in a statement on the school's website Friday afternoon.

"The time to act is now so that we may help preserve the health and safety of the UWinnipeg community," the statement says.

The term was set to end April 3, and the school says it will communicate its completion plans to students by March 20 through webmail.

The University of Winnipeg Collegiate is also suspending classes and moving to alternative education methods.

Deans and department chairs are working with faculty on alternative ways to deliver courses, the statement says.

The announcement comes just before provincial health officials are scheduled to make an announcement about how Manitoba schools plan to deal with COVID-19.

Premier Brian Pallister, Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen, Health Minister Cameron Friesen and chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin are scheduled to talk at 2:15 p.m.

