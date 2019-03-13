Manitoba government promises $58M for schools to cover COVID-19-related costs in 2021-22
Funding includes $15M in federal money originally meant for 2020-21 being carried over to next year
The Manitoba government is earmarking $58 million to help kindergarten to Grade 12 schools deal with COVID-19 in the coming school year, expecting that the pandemic will continue to affect the education sector.
The funding announced Thursday includes about $15 million left over from federal money that was originally meant for pandemic preparations in the 2020-21 school year.
Most of the $58 million in spending announced Thursday — $40 million — will go toward hiring more school staff, learning and technology, and workplace health and safety, a news release from the province said.
The remaining $18 million will go toward remote learning for students who cannot be in class for medical reasons, purchasing personal protective equipment, and a "recovery learning fund," the release says.
The fund will be used to address the effects of COVID-19 on student learning, such as mental health and wellness, literacy and numeracy, and student engagement, it said.
With files from Ian Froese
