Manitoba

Manitoba government promises $58M for schools to cover COVID-19-related costs in 2021-22

The Manitoba government is earmarking $58 million for kindergarten to Grade 12 schools next year, in anticipation that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to affect the education sector.

Funding includes $15M in federal money originally meant for 2020-21 being carried over to next year

Nicholas Frew · CBC News ·
Manitoba Education Minister Cliff Cullen said Thursday $58 million will be spent in the coming academic year to help schools cover various COVID-19-related costs. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The funding announced Thursday includes about $15 million left over from federal money that was originally meant for pandemic preparations in the 2020-21 school year.  

Most of the $58 million in spending announced Thursday — $40 million — will go toward hiring more school staff, learning and technology, and workplace health and safety, a news release from the province said.

The remaining $18 million will go toward remote learning for students who cannot be in class for medical reasons, purchasing personal protective equipment, and a "recovery learning fund," the release says.

The fund will be used to address the effects of COVID-19 on student learning, such as mental health and wellness, literacy and numeracy, and student engagement, it said.

With files from Ian Froese

Comments

