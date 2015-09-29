Data on COVID-19 cases in Manitoba schools now available through online dashboard

The province will now make information about COVID-19 cases associated with Manitoba schools available using a new online dashboard.

The tool will show information on confirmed cases in both public and private schools, the province said in a news release Thursday. It will be updated twice weekly to show recent and cumulative case counts.

According to the dashboard, as of Thursday, there had been 60 cases in the last two weeks connected with Manitoba schools, including 49 student cases and 11 staff cases across 47 different schools. The province notes that a case involving a school does not mean that COVID-19 was acquired or transmitted at the school.

The dashboard also says since the start of September, there have been a total of 2,280 cases associated with schools, with 468 schools reporting one of more cases. There were 814 schools in the province as of 2019, according to the dashboard.

The online tool also includes a map to show where the cases have happened, and includes information on whether the student or staff member was at the school while contagious.

For example, using the map, users can see that there were three cases reported at each of Sisler High School, Transcona Collegiate and Dakota Collegiate in Winnipeg in the last two weeks.

The dashboard can be found on the province's website.