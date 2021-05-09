New measures for Manitoba schools to be announced Sunday afternoon

New pandemic measures for Manitoba schools will be announced on Sunday afternoon, the province says.

Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin will speak alongside Education Minister Cliff Cullen at 1:30 p.m.

CBC News will live stream the update here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

A technical briefing call for reporters is scheduled for later Sunday afternoon with Dr. Jazz Atwal, Manitoba's deputy chief provincial public health officer. That update will not be live streamed.

Sunday marks the first day of Manitoba's increasingly tightened pandemic rules, which shut down a slew of businesses from salons to gyms and barred indoor activities including religious services and sports.

Some parents said they were frustrated by the lack of plan for schools in the latest public health order amid a rising third wave of COVID-19 infections that has led to a similar rise in intensive care admissions.

When the new rules were announced on Friday, Roussin said shutting down classrooms was something the province was "actively looking at."

"We haven't made a decision on that, but we are going to able to provide more information on that in the very near future," he said.

Provincial data show 478 Manitoba students and 96 school staff members contracted the illness in the two weeks leading up to May 5. In the same time period, 17 schools had moved to remote learning.

Last week, the Manitoba Teachers' Society urged the province to move public schools to remote learning until the latest pandemic wave wanes, which would allow time for staff to get vaccinated and the latest pandemic restrictions to have an effect.

Manitoba continues to report COVID-19 caseloads at a height not reached since the peak of its second wave. The province announced 488 new cases on Saturday and 502 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the five-day test positivity rate rose to 10.5 per cent provincially on Saturday, while Winnipeg's jumped to 12.6.