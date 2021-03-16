Some Winnipeg teachers say the proposed changes to Manitoba's education system could weaken the supports for Manitoba children and staff.

The province announced sweeping reforms to Manitoba's education system Monday. Among other changes, Manitoba's 37 English-language school divisions would be replaced with one provincial education authority.

"It is a nightmare," said Winnipeg teacher Kristjanna Oleson.

Oleson is a teacher at the Franco-Manitoban School Division — which will remain untouched under the proposed changes— but she will be joining the Seven Oaks School Division this fall. One of her main concerns is how the new system will address the needs of each individual school.

"Each division has sort of different grassroot programs happening, and they're all very unique to their individual communities," she said.

"Grassroot programs are what will help children stay in school — those relationships, those strong relationships with teachers, with communities."

Grassroot programs are what will help children stay in school — those relationships, those strong relationships with teachers, with communities. -Kristjanna Oleson, Winnipeg Teacher

Oleson is also concerned the elimination of school boards and corresponding administrative staff will affect teachers in the classroom.

"When you pull those people away, you're kind of you're taking away the teachers' support system. You're taking away their link to the higher-ups. So now you're creating a big watered down system," she said.

"This system that they're creating is one where teachers are going to feel incredibly isolated. And yes, you may put one or two more bodies in a room in the form of teachers. That doesn't mean that they are going to be well-prepared, educated bodies or well-supported."

Kristjanna Oleson and her son Misan Sarrasin take a selfie. The Winnipeg teacher says she worries for her son's education once the provincial changes happen. (Supplied)

For Oleson, this change wouldn't only affect her career, but her eight-year-old son's education.

"My son will likely be a part of this experiment, and that breaks my heart because I I don't see it as being a positive change. I think we're weakening the system."

Questioning the councils, non-unionized principals

Katie Hurst is a performing arts teacher at multiple schools in Winnipeg. She says one of her biggest concerns is removing principals and vice-principals from the union.

"I just worry that someone who has no experience is going to come in and start changing things that are actually really valuable," she said.

Katie Hurst says the removal of principals from her union could lead to anyone applying for the position. The performing arts teacher says she wants a principal with teaching experience. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Another concern for Hurst is the creation of parent councils for each school. The bill would create local community school councils, with volunteer executives including the parents of students, to advise individual schools.

"They haven't specified what these school community councils are actually going to be, what what their purview will be, how much of an advisory role they're going to play for the principals, and to what degree that principal needs to take their advice," said Hurst.

She says she's concerned that parents who are Black, Indigenous or people of colour, new Canadians and people experiencing poverty might not be able to have their say if the meetings aren't accessible and welcoming to everyone.

"Public education is for the public, and they are part of the public. So we all need to be involved. And and that means that we need to be putting in place steps for people who are who being represented, to be represented. To serve on these councils. To make them accessible to people."

Education reform sparks protest in front of Premier's home

The news of the proposed education changes sparked a group of people to protest in front of Premier Brian Pallister's house on Monday evening. About 20 vehicles drove in a circle on Wellington Crescent, honking for about 25 minutes. A group of people stood on the boulevard and in front of the Premier's home using noise machines and banging pots.

Winnipeg parent and teacher Luanne Karn was there with a sign on the back of her hatchback that read "Support our teachers."

One of her biggest concerns is removing elected school trustees from the system completely.

"Yeah, we could have fewer school divisions in Winnipeg, but we still need those public trustees," she said in front of the premier's home.

"And what he's suggesting, there will be no accountability. It'll be whatever the government in power's agenda is."

Parents hoping for quality education through changes

Michael Beren waits on the corner of Powers Street and Manitoba Avenue for his 10-year-old son to get out of school Monday afternoon.

"Is that your report card?" he asks 10-year-old Darius, who is walking out of the school yard with an envelope clearly marked "Report Card."

Darius hides the envelope behind his back and says "no." He eventually hands the paper over to his father.

Michael Berens picks up his 10-year-old son Darius at William Whyte School on Monday afternoon. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Beren said he hopes the provincial changes improve communication between parents and the schools. During the first wave of COVID-19, Berens said he couldn't get in touch with any of his son's teachers, so he had to teach Darius himself.

But above all, Berens said he wants his son's teachers to make learning fun, regardless of who's in charge.

"Everybody learns differently, but if they're all having fun, that's going to stick in their head more," he said.

"I had a Grade 9 teacher that actually made learning fun for myself, and that's what kept me going for a while there. So hopefully they're able to teach them, but let them have fun doing it."