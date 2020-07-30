Manitoba's school plans for fall to be unveiled at 1 p.m.

The Manitoba government will reveal its plan for reopening schools at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Last month, the provincial government said it's aiming for a September return with some precautions but was preparing three possible scenarios, depending on the COVID-19 situation in the fall.

The three scenarios include a full return to class, with a relaxing of physical-distancing measures; a return to school with distancing, which would prioritize in-class learning for kindergarten to Grade 8; or a limited reopening with online and some small-group in-person learning.

At the time, Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen said the final decision on what scenario would be in place would be announced by Aug. 1.

Schools were closed in Manitoba on March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but learning continued online.

Schools had a limited reopening in June. Staff returned and some students attended for things like end-of-year assessments and other physically distanced activities.