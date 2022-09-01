Growing number of Manitoba schools want meal programs, Nutrition Council says as $1.3M in funding announced

The provincial government will pump another $1.3 million into nutrition programs that a charitable organization says are in high demand at Manitoba schools.

The funding boost will go toward helping the non-profit Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba deliver school nourishment programs, the province said Thursday.

"The additional funding will allow us to address the rising cost of groceries and expand our breakfast and lunch programs to provide more substantial meals, including hot dishes, over the winter," said Patricia Pawluk, a human ecology and family studies teacher at Winnipeg's Acadia Junior High, where government officials made the funding announcement on Thursday.

"As you can well imagine, a student who has limited access to food at home may be so distracted that they're unable to learn, or they may not attend school at all."

Wendy Bloomfield, the board chair of the Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba, says a growing number of schools and students are looking to access meal programs.

The charitable organization provides grant funding to schools across Manitoba in support of breakfast, lunch and snack programs.

"Almost 4,000 students are receiving some sort of meal program on a daily basis," Bloomfield said.

Wendy Bloomfield, the board chair of the Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba, speaks at Thursday's funding announcement. (Lamia Abozaid/CBC)

There are 22 schools on a waiting list for programs, and Bloomfield expects Thursday's announcement will result in more schools applying.

Out of the almost 300 schools currently receiving funding, about half are in Winnipeg, Bloomfield said.

Thursday's funding announcement brings the total provincial funding for school nutrition programs this year to $2.5 million, the province said.

Pawluk hopes that with the new funding, she can revive an after-school program where students get to prepare meals for others.

"Hopefully we can do sandwiches and over the winter things like making batches of soups and stews that are a bit more hearty and more filling," she said.

"The kids missed it.… They would love to be able to do it again."