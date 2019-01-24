Manitoba government offers 0.5% boost to school funding

The Manitoba government is increasing funding to public elementary and high schools in the coming school year by half a percentage point, or $6.6 million, to its total budget of $1.329 billion.

But due to changes in enrolment and other factors, more than half of all school boards — including the Winnipeg School Division — will receive less funding than the current year.

"This is the highest level of funding in Manitoba history that shows our commitment to Manitoba students despite our current economic realities," said Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

"Since 2016, our government has increased funding to school divisions by more than $26 million."

The province's wage freeze on public-sector workers should help schools control their costs, because salaries account for roughly 80 per cent of all education expenses, Goertzen added.

School divisions receive funding from the province as well as through locally collected school board property taxes. The province is once again directing divisions to cap increases to their education property tax at two per cent for the 2019-20 school year and will ask divisions to continue to reduce administrative costs.

The government has announced a review of education in the province and is not ruling out reducing or eliminating elected school boards.

The Progressive Conservatives have been trying to keep a lid on spending as part of a campaign promise to balance the provincial budget by 2024.