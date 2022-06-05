Manitoba high school students excited to be back on the water for dragon boat races

After two rounds of dragon boat races on Sunday, Chantal Hébert said she felt like her team was hitting its stride.

The group from east Winnipeg's Collège Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau was one of 50 that finally had a chance to get on the water this year as part of the Manitoba School Dragon Boat Challenge, after the annual competition was postponed during the pandemic.

And the teacher said for the students from her school, this year's competition was their first time. So for Hébert, the day was all about her students doing their best.

"We're very competitive, all in all, but I think we're here to participate today. It's our first time and I think we're doing really well," she said.

"We'd like to win, but today's all about participating."

Collège Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau student Lexi Taylor said she was grateful to have the chance to compete.

Lexi Taylor, a student at Winnipeg's Collège Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau, said she was happy to get a chance to participating in dragon boat races this year. (Megan Goddard/Radio-Canada)

"To have that kind of sense of community and just being able to be on a team for my school, it feels really good," she said, adding that the sun coming out later in the day didn't hurt, either.

Grace Kotzer, a student at the same school, said she loves school sports — so she wouldn't have missed participating in dragon boat racing.

"Being able to come out with everyone and really having a sense of a school community and just the spirit of everyone loving having a day outside on the water, it's fantastic," she said.

Florian Haskerkehrer, a paddler at the Manitoba Canoe and Kayak Centre where the races were held, said it was great for him to finally be out at the event again, too.

"All the teams are really having a great time, I think. The atmosphere is quite joyful. Everyone is glad to be back out," he said.

"It's really enjoyable to see everyone on the water and having fun on the water again."

Florian Haskerkehrer is a paddler at the Manitoba Canoe and Kayak Centre, where the races were held on Sunday. (Megan Goddard/Radio-Canada)

And for any newbies to the sport, Haskerkehrer said he has one piece of advice: no matter how hard each paddler is working, what really matters is how hard everyone is working together.

"Really, it's a team sport. If they're paddling in sync ... their boat will move 20 times faster than any other boat that's kind of doing a bit of a caterpillar [movement]," he said.

"Strength and co-ordination are important as well, but really it's the group co-ordination that's really the key detail."

Megan O'Reilly said that's what her team had been finding throughout the day, too.

"We work as a team and we make sure that we try our hardest," she said.

"It was a bit nervous at first, but once you get going that's all you think about is just working your hardest, working as a team and paddling together."

The Manitoba School Dragon Boat Challenge started in 1990 and is the largest school dragon boat event in Canada.