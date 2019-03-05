Hold line on tax increases or face administration cut, Manitoba education minister warns school divisions

Manitoba Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen has threatened to force any school divisions that raise taxes too high to cut back on administrative positions.

Goertzen said Tuesday the province has the regulatory authority to lower the cap on the amount of money school divisions can spend on administration, which would force school divisions to find efficiencies.

He didn't mention the Winnipeg School Division by name, but he nevertheless clearly suggested it may be the only division to receive that directive.

"We've always said we want to protect taxpayers. We've encouraged school divisions to do that. The vast majority, if not all of them except for one, I think, will do that," Goertzen said Tuesday following a pre-budget news conference at a Vita Health in Winnipeg.

While the province has asked all school divisions to hold the line on property taxes and said property tax increases cannot exceed two per cent, the Winnipeg School Division has contemplated a property tax increase of 2.9 per cent for the next school year as a means of filling a hole in provincial funding.

No one should be surprised, Goertzen said, to see "a differential rate between those who are being responsible for the ratepayers and those who aren't."

Goertzen has previously asked divisions to continue to reduce administrative costs.

He also chastised the Winnipeg School Division on Tuesday for the size of its bureaucracy — something he has previously done on Twitter.

"There are divisions that have 197 people making more than $100,000. I think that there is room to find those savings and make sure the taxpayers are protected," said Goertzen.