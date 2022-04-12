Some Manitoba school divisions close, others prepare to as snowstorm nears

Several Manitoba school divisions issued notices Tuesday warning parents, students and teachers to expect in-person classes to be cancelled Wednesday due to a serious snowstorm in the forecast — and some have decided to close pre-emptively.

Divisions from across the Interlake, east, south and west of the province are preparing for potential closures that could last more than one day.

"As in-class learning may be disrupted for a few days, our teachers will have conversations with their students about learning activities/assignments that they can continue to work on while at home," reads a notice from the Lord Selkirk School Division on Tuesday. LSSD parents can expect an update by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday about potential closures.

It's been 25 years since all metro Winnipeg schools were forced closed due to weather, but on Tuesday several divisions were already suggesting that streak could come to an end.

Several divisions in the city said to expect a decision no later than 6 a.m. Wednesday about whether in-school learning will be officially cancelled, though school buses have already been cancelled in every metro Winnipeg divisions Wednesday and Thursday.

Other divisions have pre-emptively closed schools division-wide, including Brandon and Pine Creek.

"It is our hope that the timing of this announcement provides parents the necessary time to prepare," Brandon School Division superintendent Mathew Gustafson said in a statement.

"We have not had a closure of all schools in Brandon for a very long time and this decision is not made lightly."

Pine Creek School Division said "it would be reasonable to anticipate that schools will be closed on Thursday as well," though the division plans to provide an update on whether that is indeed the case.

Confirmed Wednesday division closures:

Southwest Horizon School Division.

Brandon School Division.

Pine Creek School Division.

Portage la Prairie School Division.

Rolling River School Division.

Confirmed school bus cancellations but have not closed:

All metro Winnipeg school divisions.

Confirmed post-secondary closures: