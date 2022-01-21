Some Manitoba schools close amid blowing snow advisories

Snowy conditions have again forced some schools to cancel in-school classes Friday.

The following school divisions have closed schools and cancelled buses due to hazardous road conditions:

Border Land School Division.

Evergreen School Division.

Hanover School Division.

Interlake School Division.

Lord Selkirk School Division.

Lakeshore School Division.

Portage la Prairie School Division — Oakville and Hutterian schools.

Prairie Rose School Division.

Red River Valley School Division.

Sunrise School Division.

Seine River School Division.

Turtle Mountain School Division.

Whiteshell School Division.

Most schools outside Winnipeg are closed in the Division scolaire franco-manitobaine. St. Lazare, Jour de Plaine and la Voie du Nord schools remain open.

Mennonite Collegiate Institute in Gretna has cancelled classes for the day.

Pembina Trails School Division, Turtle River School Division, Swan Valley School Division and Portage la Prairie School Division have cancelled buses.

Brandon School Division says its schools are open but buses are not running outside the city of Brandon due to poor road conditions in rural areas. Buses will be running within the city. The division says attendance at schools is at parental discretion where travel is required.

Bus Route GV2 in Mountain View School Division is not running.

Environment Canada has issued blowing snow advisories through central parts of southern Manitoba.

Poor visibility and blowing snow is expected as a fast-moving low pressure system is expected to bring wind gusts between 50 and 80 kilometres per hour, with four to eight centimetres of snow expected through the day.

Several divisions have closed schools in recent days amid extreme cold and winter storm warnings.