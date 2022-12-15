Several Manitoba schools closed due to bad roads, more snow on the way

All of southern Manitoba is under a weather warning with another round of snow on the way, prompting several school divisions to cancel classes on Thursday.

The current list of closures includes:

All schools in Park West school division.

All schools in Rolling River school division.

All schools in Fort La Bosse school division.

Schools in the Beautiful Plains division are open but buses are not operating.

A storm system generated by a Colorado low started moving into the province on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and is expected to be a "prolonged snow event" that in some areas could dump 20-30 centimetres of snow by the weekend, Environment Canada said.

As of Thursday morning, the first two rounds of snow have given widespread amounts of 10-15 cm across southern Manitoba, with higher amounts in some areas, the weather agency said in a special weather statement.

The messy, slick conditions led to multiple crashes and highway closures on Wednesday.

"After a brief reprieve from the snowfall Wednesday night, another band of heavier snow is expected on Thursday for Manitoba, with some freezing drizzle mixed in at times," the statement says.

"Additional accumulations will range from 5-10 cm for Thursday into Friday."

Again, some regions in the higher terrain of western Manitoba may see greater snowfall amounts.

The massive swirling system is impacting parts of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and the midwestern United States.

The main area of low pressure should move toward the Great Lakes on Thursday, but a hang-back area of snowfall is expected to linger over southeastern Saskatchewan and southern Manitoba through the end of week, the weather statement says.

Once the snow has moved on, the winds move in. North wind gusts of 60-70 km/h are expected to develop behind this system over portions of southern Manitoba by Thursday afternoon.

The gusts will likely produce reduced visibility Thursday night into Friday.

Conditions are expected to improve Friday into Saturday as the Colorado low tracks eastward, ushering in a surge of Arctic air, and a return to seasonal or below seasonal temperatures.

For Winnipeg, the recent daytime highs that pushed into positive temperature territory will be replaced by the weekend with highs of –14 C to –17 C, Environment Canada says. And by next week, the highs will be more frigid, around –24 C.

The normal high for this time of year is –10 C.