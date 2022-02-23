Some school divisions cancel classes, buses due to extreme cold

A few southern Manitoba school divisions have cancelled in-person classes or buses on Wednesday due to extreme cold warnings in effect through much of the province.

Temperatures were in the –30 C to –35 C range through the south as of 7 a.m., with wind chill in the low to mid –40s.

As a result, in-person classes have been cancelled for Fort La Bosse and Pine Creek school divisions.

Buses in the Mountain View School Division have been cancelled.

Buses will not be operating outside the city of Brandon in the Brandon School Division. Alexander, O'Kelly and Spring Valley Schools in the Brandon School Division are closed. Brandon School Division buses continue in the city.