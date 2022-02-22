Frigid conditions close several school divisions in southern Manitoba

Extreme cold has closed several school divisions or led to the cancellation of buses in others Tuesday morning.

Temperatures hovered in the –30 C and –34 C range through much of the south as of 6 a.m., with wind chill in the low to mid –40s.

As a result, the following divisions have cancelled in-school classes Tuesday:

Turtle Mountain School Division.

Fort La Bosse School Division.

Southwest Horizon School Division.

All buses in the Mountain View and Rolling River school divisions are cancelled but schools remain open.

Brandon School Division buses continue in the city but have been cancelled outside of Brandon. Alexander, O'Kelly and Spring Valley schools in the division are closed.