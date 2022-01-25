Some Manitoba schools close, buses cancelled amid extreme cold warnings

Extreme cold warnings in effect for most of the province Tuesday morning led several school divisions to cancel in-person learning or bus routes in the Interlake, southern and western Manitoba.

The Interlake and Red River Valley school divisions closed their schools. Red River Valley staff are still expected to report to work.

Rolling River School Division in Minnedosa cancelled all buses but schools remain open.

Lord Selkirk School Division also cancelled all buses and in-person schooling for students. Staff are expected to report to work.

The Brandon School Division said it would run its buses within but not outside Brandon due to the cold. All schools in the division remain open, but attendance is at the discretion of parents where travel is required. Parents are asked to call schools to report if their children are staying home.

More from CBC Manitoba: