Cold conditions lead to school closures, bus cancellations in parts of western Manitoba

Some western Manitoba schools are closed Thursday morning amid cold and blustery conditions.

The Rolling River School Division in the Minnedosa area closed all schools Thursday, while the Brandon School Division will not be running buses outside of the city.

All Brandon schools remain open, the division says, and buses will continue running within city limits. Attendance at school is as at the discretion of parents where travel is needed, the division said.

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for the entire southern half of Manitoba on Thursday.

Overnight lows around –30 C combined with winds of up to 15 kilometres per hour were forecast to produce extreme wind chill in the –40 range.