Some school divisions cancel buses, classes Thursday amid extreme cold

Some divisions have cancelled school buses or classes amid extreme cold warnings in effect in parts of southern Manitoba.

Evergreen School Division schools are closed and buses are cancelled.

Buses are cancelled but schools remain open in Mountain View School Division. Student attendance is at the discretion of parents, the division said.

Bus service to St. Laurent School is also cancelled.

Temperatures in the south fell to around –33 C with biting winds early Thursday morning, prompting extreme cold warnings for the south half of the province and the northwest.