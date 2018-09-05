School's back for Manitoba's young scholars

The doors have swung open once again for tens of thousands of students at Manitoba's schools.

At Ralph Brown School in Winnipeg's North End, some students and staff are saying "pryvit," which means hello in Ukrainian. The K-8 school operates the oldest Ukrainian bilingual program in the city.

Principal Rosanna Guzzi says some people in her school might be sleep-deprived for their first day of school.

Trinity Baron is dressed as a fairy for her first day of kindergarten at Ralph Brown School in Winnipeg. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

"I didn't sleep very well because I kept thinking of all the kids last night and all the wonderful stories they were going to tell me," Guzzi said.

At Jaime McKay's household, there was no need to prod her children out of bed.

"First day was OK because the excitement is still there, but day two to three might be a little harder," she said. "Today, they woke up no problem."

Grade 2 student Landon Baron knows the exact time he leaped out of bed.

"I woke up at 6:21," he said proudly. "I was so excited and nervous, too."

Ralph Brown principal Rosanna Guzzi says she couldn't sleep on Tuesday night because she was excited to see the kids back at school. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

His younger sister Trinity Baron is enjoying a mystical first day of kindergarten dressed in fairy wings.

"I'm excited that I can see my teacher … and my friends and Ms. Guzzi and I can also have fun and I can have a good day," she said.

Grade 6 student Trenton Swirsky didn't have an issue waking up, either. He's been looking forward to this day for awhile.

Happy parents and some happy kids, make their way back to school. 1:50

"I had a long summer and I'd rather be here for my summer instead of being at home just sitting there," he said.

Most of all, he's eager to learn new things in his gym and music classes.

A total of 33,000 Winnipeg School Division students returned to classes on Wednesday.