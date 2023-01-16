Manitoba to promote school attendance in new awareness campaign

Manitoba is launching a public awareness campaign to promote the benefits of going to school regularly for students and their parents.

Manitoba Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Wayne Ewasko announced the "School. Keep Going" campaign at Winnipeg's Kildonan East Collegiate on Monday.

The campaign will focus on how schools help students with friendships, confidence and their future, a news release issued Monday said. The province plans to spend $500,000 on the campaign.

In the weeks ahead, Manitobans can expect to see the campaign — which youth helped design — on billboards, in movie theatres, on digital and social media and in schools, the release said.

The province also shared a new policy directive and action plan for student presence and engagement as part of the announcement, following Manitoba's K to 12 Education Action Plan's requirement for a provincial policy on attendance.

Ewasko said in a news release that students who go to school regularly experience more community belonging and confidence, and they're more likely to graduate. He said the focus is on student presence and engagement rather than a "single attendance strategy," which wouldn't work for all schools or students.

The policy directive includes guidelines for common terminology, proactive and preventative practices, responding to chronic absenteeism, as well as monitoring, analyzing and reporting data, and more defined roles and responsibilities. These will lead an update of school policies by the end of the school year.

Recommendations from the Manitoba Commission on Kindergarten to Grade 12 Education were included in the directive and action plan, which was also informed by consultations with education stakeholders and the attendance task force, the release said.

The minister said hearing from students, parents, teachers and others will help pinpoint which parts of the policy work well, and which need extra attention. He requested feedback be sent to attendance@gov.mb.ca.

