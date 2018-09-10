Manitoba post-secondary schools raise more than $16.7M for scholarships, bursaries

Universities and colleges passed a provincial government-imposed fundraising goal of more than $13 million for scholarships and bursaries for the 2017-18 school year, which means they get the maximum contribution under a new funding scheme.

The Progressive Conservatives introduced the new $20-million student funding program after being elected in 2016.

During 2017-18, the program's first year, the province said it would chip in one-third (close to $7 million) of the $20 million, as long as schools raised the rest through the private sector.

Participating post-secondary institutions raised more than $16.7 million, while the province contributed $6.75 million, resulting in about $23.5 million for scholarships and bursaries for Manitoba students, says a news release from the province.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew and education critic Matt Wiebe had previously suggested the schools were in danger of coming up short.

In March, the NDP released the results of two freedom of information requests that suggested post-secondary schools had raised just $8.2 million, with only weeks until the fiscal year end of March 31.

But CBC News later received updated figures from a series of post-secondary schools that showed colleges and universities collectively raised millions more than the $13-million target.