'A lose-lose game': Border business leaders find common cause on tariffs

The head of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce says he has found a surprising consensus with his counterparts south of the border: North Dakota-based business leaders want to see the end of recent tariffs, too.

"At the end of the day, this is not a good situation for businesses in Canada. It's not a good situation for businesses in the U.S.," said Chuck Davidson. "We're simply, right now, really in a lose-lose game as we continue on with these tariffs."

Davidson is in Bismarck, N.D., along with the head of the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce, the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce and other regional chambers to talk about the impact of recent tariffs imposed by the U.S. and Canadian governments.

Manitoba is North Dakota's largest trading partner, Davidson says. The province exports about $500 million Cdn of goods to the state every year and imports close to $900 million.

Chuck Davidson, president and CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, says his counterparts in the United States hope to see an end to the tariff war. (Cliff Simpson/CBC)

"When we came down, we weren't necessarily 100-per-cent sure that we were going to be on the same page," Davidson said Tuesday of meetings with other chamber heads on Monday. He's meeting with other economic development leaders on Tuesday afternoon.

"I think it was clear that we absolutely are on the same page in regards to trade, in regards to tariffs, which is a good thing."

Arik Spencer, the president of the Greater North Dakota Chamber of Commerce, says the most powerful impact of tariffs in the state so far has been uncertainty in the business community. But as the tariffs continue, he says he's concerned costs will increase and negative effects will be more tangible, and Davidson agreed.

"I think once you see those potential impacts, you would hope that decision makers would understand that this is having a negative impact on the economy, [and] will get back to the table and will find a deal that will work for both countries," Davidson said.

Chambers will 'continue to push' lawmakers

The meetings were called after similar discussions between the Ontario Chambers of Commerce and its U.S. neighbours, Davidson says.

Spencer says it's not usual for the groups to meet to talk about their shared concerns.

"I think this was a little uncommon, but hopefully it's the start of a more regular dialogue between the Manitoba chamber and the Greater North Dakota chamber," he said.

Davidson says he's hoping meetings such as these and continued pressure from the parties involved will push the federal governments of both countries to make changes.

"We want to let them know that we want that to continue and we see the benefits for that," Davidson said. "And we're going to take whatever measures we can to continue to push our lawmakers to strike a deal that's going to work for both countries."