Hydro line to Saskatchewan green-lit by Manitoba government

Manitoba Hydro has been given the green light to begin construction on a new, 80-kilometre transmission line to Saskatchewan.

The line, which the Crown corporation says will run between a Hydro station just south of Birtle, Man., to the Saskatchewan border at Tantallon, Sask., was pegged to cost about $70 million in 2018 and will facilitate the sale of power to Saskatchewan.

The line is slated to be completed by mid-2021.

However, the province requires Manitoba Hydro to submit an environmental protection plan before construction can begin.

