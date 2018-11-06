Sandy Bay driver arrested in chase was drunk, found with brass knuckles, ammunition, police say

A 41-year-old man faces charges after police allege he drove drunk, started a vehicle chase and then fled officers on foot in Sandy Bay First Nation, Man.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 1, Manitoba First Nations Police officers were on patrol when they saw a man driving who was known to be a suspended driver, according to a police news release. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the man sped away.

Police allege the man led officers on a chase through the Sandy Bay townsite, about 130 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg. Eventually, the man's vehicle got stuck in a driveway on the town's Centre Road, the release says. He was the only occupant at the time.

The man fled on foot from his vehicle. After a foot chase, police arrested the man and brought him into custody.

Police investigation showed the man was drunk at the time, in addition to being disqualified from driving, police said in the release. After his arrest, police say they found him in possession of brass knuckles — a prohibited weapon in Canada — and found a large amount of ammunition in the vehicle.

The man was prohibited from possessing ammunition and firearms, the release says.

The man faces 10 charges, including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operation of vehicle while being pursued by police and possession of a prohibited weapon.

He remains in custody.