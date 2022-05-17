Maple Bus Lines employee killed on the job: Manitoba Safety and Health
A Maple Bus Lines worker was pinned under a bus while doing maintenance and died on Friday.
Workplace Safety and Health investigating after worker pinned under bus
The worker was taken to hospital but died from the injuries sustained.
Workplace Safety and Health is investigating but said further details aren't available at this time.
Maple Bus Lines carries freight and passengers between Winnipeg and Thompson.
CBC News requested comment from company president Lorie Mann, who didn't immediately respond.
