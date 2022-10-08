Manitoba's women's ringette team hosts national tournament in preparation of 2023 Winter Games

Team Manitoba is preparing for the 2023 Canada winter games.

For the first time in two years, Team Manitoba is hosting a national ringette prep tournament at Seven Oaks Arena that has all 9 provinces competing.

Head coach for Team Manitoba, Lynn Girardin, said being able to host a prep tournament in the province is "exceptional."

"Playing the last couple of years with COVID has been difficult. Not only on our athletes but on our sport. Having that capacity and allowing the girls now back on the ice is just so exciting. Everybody is very thrilled," she said.

Girardin, who has been playing ringette for most of her life, said the sport is based on teamwork and speed.

"A lot of people who've never seen ringette come and watch it and their first comment is, wow, these girls can skate," said Girardin.

Jordan Watson, who plays center for Team Manitoba, said it was a dream of hers to make the team.

"I really want to represent my province. Show them what we've got," she said.

Watson has big goals as the team prepares for the winter games.

"We are expecting a medal when we go to the games, that is our end goal," she said.

"We are really just trying to win every game, set goals, reach them, [and] always get better every single game."

The tournament will continue to Sunday evening.