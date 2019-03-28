Manitoba's minimum wage going up Oct. 1

The minimum wage is going up in Manitoba this fall.

The province announced Thursday the minimum wage will increase to $11.65 an hour from $11.35 an hour as of Oct. 1.

"We are providing predictable and sustainable increases to Manitoba's minimum wage, which achieves the right balance benefiting both employees and employers," said Manitoba's Growth, Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen, in a release.

"Based on Manitoba's Consumer Price Index for 2018, the minimum wage increase will help our economy continue to attract new investment and participation in the workforce."

The 30-cent adjustment is based on the province's 2018 inflation rate of 2.5 cents, rounded up to the nearest five cents.

In 2018, the minimum wage rose 20 cents from $11.15 to $11.35.

