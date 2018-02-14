Russian-born conductor of Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra slams 'barbaric' invasion of Ukraine

The Russian-born conductor of the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra has voiced his vehement opposition to his home country's invasion of Ukraine.

Daniel Raiskin, who has been the WSO's music director since 2018, condemned the actions of Russia's government in a pair of Facebook posts Wednesday.

"I am deeply convinced that the duty of every artist is to speak the truth, to express themselves through the art they do. But today that alone is not enough!" he said in his first post.

"Each missile, each shell, each shot is made only for one thing: to kill."

A woman uses a smartphone in front of a residential building destroyed by recent shelling in the city of Irpin, in the Kyiv region, on Wednesday. (Serhii Nuzhnenko/Reuters)

The war in Ukraine entered its seventh day Wednesday, with Russian forces intensifying their attacks on major urban areas, including the capital, Kyiv.

Raiskin, who grew in St. Petersburg, said that there is no excuse for war and that the conflict in Ukraine must stop immediately.

He said until the "barbaric bestialities" come to an end, he will cease to have a working relationship, including concert appearances, "with institutions subsidized by the murderous Russian regime."

Raiskin declined an interview, saying his statement is clear and there is little to add.

Since the start of the invasion, CBC News has contacted numerous people in Manitoba's Russian community, but most were not comfortable sharing their thoughts.

Eliyahu Vasilyev is an exception.

Like Raiskin, Vasilyev grew up in St. Petersburg, which is about 600 kilometres northwest of Moscow.

Vasilyev moved to Winnipeg in the summer of 2017, but has only been back to Russia three times since he left in 2006, moving first to Israel, where he lived in for 11 years.

He has not spoken with any family or friends back in Russia about the country's invasion of Ukraine, but isn't surprised Russian President Vladimir Putin chose to attack the former Soviet state.

"I felt inside ... in my heart that something will happen," Vasilyev said Monday.

"I feel very shameful for Russia," he added. "It's tragedy for all the people. In all the wars there would be no winners."

Eliyahu Vasilyev, who grew up in St. Petersburg, Russia, now lives in Winnipeg. While he isn't surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine, he calls it 'shameful.' (Zoom)

Everyone Vasilyev has talked with in the local Russian community has expressed support for Ukraine, he said

"My community, the people I talk with, they don't support Russia. They support Ukraine."

He believes Putin expected to take Kyiv with little resistance from Ukrainians and is not thinking clearly.

"He has a phobia. He got scared. He's hiding," Vasilyev said.

Friendships will remain: Vasilyev

As the conflict in Ukraine persists, questions about the state of friendships between those from Ukraine and Russia —countries with an intertwined history goes back hundreds of years — have risen to the forefront.

Vasilyev believes that camaraderie is especially true in Manitoba and in other parts of Canada.

"I don't believe it will affect friendship because people who used to be friends will keep being their friends," he said. "We are far away from the conflict. We have another life."

Police officers detain a demonstrator with the poster reading 'No war' during a Feb. 24 protest in Moscow against Russia's attack on Ukraine. Vasilyev said he hopes average Russians aren't blamed for Vladimir Putin's actions. (Denis Kaminev/The Associated Press)

But due to state-run media and propaganda from the Russian government, Vasilyev says many Russians truly don't know or understand what is happening in Ukraine.

He hopes average Russians, including those protesting attesting their own government, aren't discriminated against or blamed for Putin's actions.

"Yes, we are from there. Yes, we are citizens. Yeah, we had been living there. But we're not responsible for this government," Vasilyev said. "So I don't understand why a few million people should suffer because of one guy."