Poor visibility leads to closure of roads south of Winnipeg, including main highway to U.S.

Wind and blowing snow has led to the closure of several highways in southern Manitoba, including the main artery from Winnipeg to the U.S. border.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the province's highways department said Highway 75, from Winnipeg's city limits to the border crossing at Emerson, was closed due to poor winter driving conditions caused by poor visibility.

About an hour earlier, the province had given the same reason for closing the following stretches of highway to the west of Highway 75:

Highway 3, from Crystal City to Sanford.

Highway 13, from Carman to Elm Creek.

Highway 14, from Morden to Rosenfeld.

Highway 23, from Kane to Highway 34.

Highway 30, from Rosenfeld to Gretna.

Highway 31, from Highway 3 Windygates.

Highway 32, from Winkler to the U.S. border.

Highway 34, from Holland to Highway 3.

Highway 201, from Highway 32 to Altona.

Highway 205, from Winnipeg City Limits to Ste. Agathe.

Highway 210, from Morris to Steinbach.

Highway 245, from Notre Dame to Carman.

Highway 311, from Blumenort to Highway 205.

Highway 428, from Roland to Winkler.

Highway 432, from Morden to Rosebank.

Road 23, from Road 12E to Highway 59.

As of 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Environment Canada was reporting light snow and blowing snow scattered across the region, with winds gusting to 60 km/h.

For a map showing current conditions, go to Manitoba511.ca.

More from CBC News: