For voters in western Manitoba, a lot is riding on the newest riding, Riding Mountain

A second federal riding in Manitoba is getting a new name as part of the nationwide redistribution of political boundaries.

The riding known at the moment as Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa will become Riding Mountain in time for any election that takes place after April 1, 2024, according to the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission's final report for Manitoba.

Riding Mountain will join Winnipeg West, the new name for the riding currently known as Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley.

The commission noted Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa's MP Dan Mazier supported the name change to Riding Mountain.

"The MP submitted that Riding Mountain National Park is unique to Canada, situated precisely in the centre of the riding and surrounded entirely by people and communities," states the report, published by the commission on Tuesday.

"He stated that constituents from the entire riding access the park from different locations and for different reasons. He submitted that the name Riding Mountain would better represent the hundreds of communities throughout the electoral district."

CBC News could not reach Mazier, a Conservative MP, for comment. Fellow party member Marty Morantz, the MP for Chareswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley, said he's looking forward to a simplified name for the riding he represents.

"My experience here has been the name has become cumbersome," Morantz said from Ottawa, where his heavily hyphenated name has proven challenging for the speaker of the House of Commons.

The boundaries commission agreed, especially after it decided to add the Rural Municipality of Rosser to the riding in time for the next election. Adding another hyphen would not be wise, it concluded.

"The name Winnipeg West is consistent with the names of other electoral divisions in the Winnipeg area, such as Winnipeg South. It is clear, concise and practical," the commission noted.

Winnipeg West will also take Winnipeg's Tuxedo neigbourhood away from Winnipeg South Centre, according to the commission's final report. Winnipeg South Centre, in turn, will snatch Whyte Ridge away from Winnipeg South.

Kildonan-St. Paul will expand east to absorb Oakbank, Man., while Elmwood-Transcona will also stretch out to the east, absorbing Anola and Dugald.

Winnipeg Centre will shift north to swallow up North Point Douglas and Lord Selkirk Park, which currently belong to Winnipeg North.

Outside Winnipeg, Brandon-Souris will expand east to encompass more of the Pembina Valley, including the town of Manitou, and will also encompass all of Shilo.

The new Riding Mountain riding will stretch further southeast to encompass Long Plain First Nation and the towns of Treherne and Rathwell.

Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman, meanwhile, will claim Peonan Point on Lake Manitoba from Churchill-Keewatinook-Aski.

The commission's final report may be read on its website, which along with a graphic representation of the changes.