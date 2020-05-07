Skip to Main Content
Manitoba may review past pneumonia cases in search of earlier, unidentified COVID-19 cases
The province of Manitoba says it may review past medical cases identified as pneumonia late last year, to determine if they were actually earlier, unknown cases of COVID-19.

Hospital in France that retested pneumonia samples found patient who had COVID-19 in December

Donna Carreiro · CBC News ·
An electron micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus which causes COVID-19. The province of Manitoba says it is considering a review of past pneumonia cases, after a hospital in France determined that what was identified as pneumonia in a patient in December was actually an early case of COVID-19. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters)

The province of Manitoba says it may review the possibility that past medical cases of pneumonia were actually earlier, unknown cases of COVID-19.

This comes in response to a request from the World Health Organization, which is now second-guessing its earlier assessment of when — and where — the highly contagious virus first made the leap to humans.

The WHO reassessment comes after a report that COVID-19 actually emerged in December in France, weeks sooner than the disease was previously thought to have arrived in Europe.

A French hospital that retested old samples from pneumonia patients discovered that it treated a man who had COVID-19 as early as Dec. 27, nearly a month before the French government confirmed its first cases.

"This gives a whole new picture on everything," WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told a UN briefing in Geneva on Tuesday, referring to the French reports.

Lindmeier urged countries to check records for pneumonia cases of unspecified origin in late 2019, saying that could give the world a "new and clearer picture" of the outbreak.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the province of Manitoba confirmed that such a review is being considered here.

"Manitoba Health, Seniors and Health Living is looking into the review of past pneumonia cases," the spokesperson told the CBC.

The spokesperson did not elaborate further.

As of Wednesday night, Canada had 63,496 confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases, with a total of 4,348 COVID-19-related deaths reported in this country.

More than 1.1 million people have contracted the virus across Europe and more than 137,000 have died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. 

About the Author

Donna Carreiro

CBC Radio Current Affairs Producer

Donna Carreiro is an award-winning producer and journalist, who has worked for more than 25 years with CBC Manitoba. Prior to that, she was a print journalist for a daily newspaper and local magazines. She is drawn to stories of social justice (or injustice) that give a voice to those who most need one. She can be reached at donna.carreiro@cbc.ca.

    With files from Reuters

