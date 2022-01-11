Manitoba students will return to classroom next Monday

The province has confirmed that Manitoba students will return to the classroom on Jan. 17, which will end the brief remote learning period the government implemented in the new year after an extended holiday break.

In an email sent Monday, Education Minister Cliff Cullen said the "government continues to make investments in the classroom to ensure students can succeed at school when they return on Jan. 17, 2022."

Cullen says the province has invested over $63 million to ensure classrooms are safe for students. He says the phased-in approach the province chose allows schools additional time to implement enhanced protocols to ensure in-person learning can continue.

At the start of the new year, as Manitoba deals with a continued spike in COVID-19 infections, Premier Heather Stefanson said the remote learning period was meant give school divisions time to develop plans and address staffing shortages.