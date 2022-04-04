Manitoba to announce residential school trauma initiative

The Manitoba government is announcing an initiative to address residential school trauma, just days after Pope Francis apologized to Indigenous delegates in Rome for "deplorable" abuses perpetrated by members of the Catholic church at Canada's residential schools.

Mental Health and Community Wellness Minister Sarah Guillemard, Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere, Della Herrera, CEO of the Aboriginal Health and Wellness Centre, and Elder Aaron Pierce will speak at a 10:30 a.m. news conference at Thunderbird House, an Indigenous cultural centre on Main Street in Winnipeg.

First Nations, Inuit and Métis delegations spent a week in Rome and met with with Pope Francis before a final and public audience at the Vatican on Friday, where he apologized for the conduct of some members of the Roman Catholic Church in Canada's residential school system.

The Pope expressed "sorrow and shame" for the role the Catholics who ran residential schools had in abuse that happened at the institutions and for the lack of respect shown at the schools for Indigenous identity, culture and spiritual values.

More than 150,000 Indigenous children were removed from their homes and forced to attend residential schools, where many suffered physical and sexual abuse.

The first schools opened in the 1880s and the last residential school closed in 1996. More than 60 per cent of the schools were run by the Catholic Church.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission — which from 2008 to 2015 examined the record of Canada's residential school system — documented the deaths of more than 6,000 residential school students as a result of their school experience and said there are probably more.

Since May 2021, ground-penetrating radar at the sites of former residential schools across the country has identified what are believed to be burial sites that are estimated to hold the remains of more than 1,900 individuals.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools or by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.