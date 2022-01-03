Manitoba reports 5,411 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths since Friday

There have been 5,411 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths over the past three days in Manitoba, according to the provincial dashboard.

A record 1,721 were reported for Monday alone.

More than 70 per cent of the cases from Monday are in the Winnipeg health region, which totalled 1,226.

The breakdown of the rest of Monday's caseload includes 155 in the Southern Health region, 136 in the Interlake-Eastern health region, 115 in the Prairie Mountain Health region, and 89 in the Northern health region.

A breakdown of the latest cases by vaccination status can be viewed on an interactive chart on the government website.

The six latest deaths include three people from the Winnipeg region, two from the Southern region and one from Prairie Mountain, according to the provincial COVID-19 dashboard.

The total number of deaths in Manitoba caused by the virus is now 1,398.

The provincial government did not issue a news release on Monday with details about the latest cases and deaths, so no information is available regarding the specific days the deaths occurred since Friday. There is also no information about the sex or ages of the people who have died.

There are now 15,318 active cases in the province, which is a surge from 9,924 on Friday. That has also sent the provincial test positivity rate skyrocketing to 37.9 per cent, up from 30.7 on Friday.

There is no update for the rate in Winnipeg, which was 32.2 per cent on Friday.

A total of 228 people are in hospital (an increase of 36) with COVID-19, including 32 in intensive care units (up by two from Friday).

As of Monday, 85 per cent of eligible Manitobans have received one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, 78.5 per cent have had both doses and 23.5 per cent have received their third shot, the provincial vaccine dashboard says .

Eligibility for first and second doses now includes anyone age five or older. Anyone 18 or older is eligible for a third dose, if there's been a long enough interval since they received their second dose.

The total number of doses administered in the province is now at 2,474,444 with 2,571 more scheduled to be given on Monday.