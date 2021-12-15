Manitoba reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 206 cases, including new Omicron case

Manitoba has two more deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday and 206 new cases, including a case of the highly infectious Omicron variant.

The latest case of Omicron, which prompted the federal government to warn against non-essential travel abroad over the holidays. brings the total confirmed in Manitoba to six.

The number of Manitobans in hospital due to the illness rose from 135 to 139, including 34 in intensive care, a news release from the province says.

The provincial test positivity rate climbed slightly from six to 6.2 per cent, and the rate in Winnipeg sits at 4.4 per cent. That's comparted to rates of 12.9 per cent in the Southern Health region, 10.7 per cent in the Northern Health Region, 5.8 per cent in Prairie Mountain Health and 5.4 per cent in the Interlake-Eastern health region on Tuesday.

The two recent deaths are a man in his 60s from Prairie Mountain Health and a man in his 70s from Interlake-Eastern health region. The two deaths reported on the provincial dashboard on Tuesday were a man in his 50s from Winnipeg and a man in his 60s from the Interlake-Eastern region.

So far, at least 1,357 Manitobans have died due to COVID-19.

Of the new cases, over half (110) were among people who haven't been fully immunized.

Seventy-eight of the new cases were in detected in Winnipeg, with 38 among people who were not fully vaccinated.

Another 73 cases were identified in Southern Health, with 46 of those in people who haven't been fully immunized.

There were 23 cases found in Prairie Mountain Health (13 not fully vaccinated), 17 in Interlake-Eastern (nine not fully vaccinated) and 13 in the Northern Health Region (four not fully vaccinated).

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared over at Country Meadows Personal Care Home in Neepawa, a Grade 5 class at Assiniboine School in Winnipeg and at the Portage District General Hospital dialysis unit in Portage la Prairie.

The province also provided an update on COVID-19 enforcement, saying 27 warnings and 18 tickets were issued from Dec. 6 to 12.

There were four tickets of $1,296 issued to individuals for violating public health orders, and another another 14 tickets of $298 given to people for failing to wear masks at indoor public places.